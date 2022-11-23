Nash County man gets more than 3 years for drug trafficking

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After deputies said he violated his probation by distributing heroin and not doing community service, a Rocky Mount man is facing jail time.

Nash County District Attorney Michael Easley announced that Monseque Harper was sentenced to 3-1/3 years in federal prison for violating his probation.

WITN is told that during the Nov. 16 hearing, Harper admitted that he distributed heroin and failed to complete community service as required by the United States Probation Office.

In 2017, Harper was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin with a sentence of 4 years in prison. Shortly after his release, the Nash County Sherriff’s Office began getting complaints that Harper began selling heroin again.

WITN is told that this investigation led to further charges against Harper, which he admitted to.

