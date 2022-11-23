Nash County man gets more than 3 years for drug trafficking

Monseque Harper
Monseque Harper(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After deputies said he violated his probation by distributing heroin and not doing community service, a Rocky Mount man is facing jail time.

Nash County District Attorney Michael Easley announced that Monseque Harper was sentenced to 3-1/3 years in federal prison for violating his probation.

WITN is told that during the Nov. 16 hearing, Harper admitted that he distributed heroin and failed to complete community service as required by the United States Probation Office.

In 2017, Harper was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin with a sentence of 4 years in prison. Shortly after his release, the Nash County Sherriff’s Office began getting complaints that Harper began selling heroin again.

WITN is told that this investigation led to further charges against Harper, which he admitted to.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
The five are facing charges after a woman was killed in Halifax County.
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash