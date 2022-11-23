Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death

Dusty Taylor
Dusty Taylor(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel.

Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.

Kinston police said they were called to the Nations Inn on U.S. 70 last Thursday where they found Scott Slaughter dead.

Police said that Taylor, who is also from Kinston, was the distributor of the drugs that killed the 45-year-old Kinston man.

This morning, Taylor’s home on Darden Drive was raided by the Kinston Police Department and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams. They seized several firearms, ammunition, heroin, meth, money, suspected stolen property, and an unregistered suppressor.

Also charged were 62-year-old Ricky Taylor with felony maintaining a dwelling for distribution of controlled substance, and 40-year-old Suzanne Anderson with possession of meth and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested
The five are facing charges after a woman was killed in Halifax County.
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

Latest News

Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash
Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel
Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating the fatal hit-and-run.
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Buccaneer Music Hall to host food drive concert
Buccaneer Music Hall to host food drive concert