Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel.

Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.

Kinston police said they were called to the Nations Inn on U.S. 70 last Thursday where they found Scott Slaughter dead.

Police said that Taylor, who is also from Kinston, was the distributor of the drugs that killed the 45-year-old Kinston man.

This morning, Taylor’s home on Darden Drive was raided by the Kinston Police Department and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams. They seized several firearms, ammunition, heroin, meth, money, suspected stolen property, and an unregistered suppressor.

Also charged were 62-year-old Ricky Taylor with felony maintaining a dwelling for distribution of controlled substance, and 40-year-old Suzanne Anderson with possession of meth and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.