Kinston boys hoops shoot past West Carteret

Vikings 74, Patriots 60
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Last year’s state 3A runner-up West Carteret boys at 2A east regional finalist Kinston.

Outside game working for Kinston Mir Mir Moore hits for 3, he had a game-high 23 points.

Then on the break Moore moves it to Kahlil Sanders for the 3-ball they jumped to a 19-point lead first half.

West Carteret went inside and cut into the lead. Jaxon Whitaker the basket and one, he had 13 points.

Then a put back for Jaylen Hewitt, they had it to 10 at the half.

But Kinston also has Jaylen Cobb, he added 18 points for the Vikings as Kinston holds home court with a 74-60 victory.

