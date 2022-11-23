Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice through Turkey Day; Showers to follow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While cloud cover will cover skies tonight, those clouds will depart through Wednesday morning. A few isolated showers will pass by along the coast, but will exit along the with the cloud cover as we head towards lunchtime. Mostly sunny skies will be present through the day, allowing highs to reach the mid 60s for inland areas while the coast warms to the low 60s by lunchtime. This pattern of heating will continue for Thanksgiving, however cloud cover will be increasing on Turkey Day ahead of Black Friday rain showers.

Scattered and isolated showers will be present early Friday morning for some, however the bulk of the rain will hold off until the p.m. hours of Friday. The heaviest rain will likely come down over communities south of Highway 264 during the evening. Most areas will see about half an inch of rain, however a few could see up to an inch. We’ll see a few lingering showers dot the radar on Saturday before we get the clearing band of rain moving through Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening. Another half inch to full inch of rain is expected to come down on Sunday, leaving us with soggy lawns yet sunny skies for the following Monday and Tuesday. Highs will hold in the mid 60s through the holiday weekend.

Wednesday

Clouds with a stray shower near the Crystal Coast around sunrise. Mostly sunny afternoon. High of 64. Wind NE 4-8

Thanksgiving Day

Staying mostly sunny. High 65. Wind NE 3-7

Friday

Cloudy with periods of light rain through the day. High of 66. Wind SW 6-12. Rain chance: 70%.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs of 67.

Sunday

Cloudy with morning showers. High of 69. Rain chance: 60%.

