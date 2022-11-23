J.H Rose girls top Bertie girls basketball
Rampants 58, Falcons 34
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie County last years class 1A state runner-up playing at J.H. Rose
Bertie then gets one in the lane for alexia dickerson up and in for 2 but they were down
Rose work down low got them the lead Karma May got the put back bucket for two
Rose wins it 58-34 over Bertie we’re told.
