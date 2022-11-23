J.H Rose girls top Bertie girls basketball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie County last years class 1A state runner-up playing at J.H. Rose

Bertie then gets one in the lane for alexia dickerson up and in for 2 but they were down

Bertie then gets one in the lane for Alexia Dickerson up and in for 2 but they were down.

Rose work down low got them the lead Karma May got the put back bucket for two

Rose wins it 58-34 over Bertie we’re told.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.