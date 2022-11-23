Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating the fatal hit-and-run.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by several vehicles Tuesday night here in the East.

The State Highway Patrol says that a woman in her 30′s was hit and killed around 8:00 last night. where NC 55 and US 17 split.

Officials say they are ruling it a hit-and-run.

WITN that several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene but that the investigation will be carried out by State Highway Patrol.

The State Highway Patrol says that the investigation is underway and that no further information will be released at this time about the victim.

