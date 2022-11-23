Farmville Central boys and girls pick up strong wins over Wilson Prep

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New but familiar head coach for the reigning 2A east champ Farmville Central girls. Johnnie Joyner back to lead the Jags. They hosted last year’s 1A east runner-up Wilson Prep.

All Jags in this one. Easy two there for Jamya Saddler.

Then off the steal Nakevia Phillips up to Kalyn Baker another easy bucket and Kamiyah Wooten there too for the lay-in on the break. Farmville Central girls roll 68-6.

“Learning process, it is a transition. The girls work hard in practice. We are going to get better every day we practice,” says new Farmville Central girls basketball coach Johnnie Joyner, “I know it is a winning tradition. I was here before. These girls have been working hard. I tell them all the time hard work will pay off.”

Last year’s state 2A runner-up Farmville Central boys hosting Wilson Prep as well.

6 foot 8 junior David Ellis gets a put back down low close in the early minutes.

Farmville Central ramped it up. Jayden Pitt on the break gets the lay-in and one.

Then off the block, up the court to New Orleans recruit Jah Short for the slam.

MJ Williams hit a few threes early in this one. The touchdown pass, catch and shoot. Same sequence, O’Maurie Phillips the block. Pitt up to Alex Moye who nails the three ball.

Farmville Central boys look fierce again. They win 84-62.

