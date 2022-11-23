ECU baseball releases 2023 schedule
Pirates open at home on February 17th
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball officially put out its schedule for the 2023 season today with 34 home dates.
Tickets went on sale Wednesday. The pirates will host George Washington for three games to open the season the weekend of February 17th.
They host North Carolina Friday and Saturday February 24th and 25th
Indiana, Long Beach State and Georgetown come to town on the first weekend in March for the Keith LeClair Classic
A lot of big home games but Tuesday April 4th against NC State, April 11th against ODU and May 16th home against Campbell were good rivalry ball games last spring.
