Eastern Carolina barbers, police partner to give food to those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department partnered with barbers to help give back on Wednesday.

The Greenville Police Department’s Cops and Barbers program partnered officers with barbers to donate about 300 turkeys to families in need.

The meetup was at Kampus Kutz Wednesday morning. Both officers and barbers spoke about the importance of giveaways such as this one.

“Times are hard right now,” Sgt. Richie Williams says. “Food prices are up and it is really hard on people right now. We like to give back to the community who may not be as fortunate at this time.”

Kampus Kutz Owner Tracy Wade agrees.

“We are here for people who may not have it, might need a turkey, might have a friend who needs a turkey, might have an uncle who needs a turkey,” Wade says. “We are here for the community.”

Other events throughout the year spearheaded by the program are the turkey giveaway, back-to-school supplies giveaways, and back-to-school haircuts for children.

