Carteret County man on probation now faces heroin trafficking charge

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man out on active probation now faces a heroin trafficking charge in Carteret County.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were working undercover in the Walmart parking lot at 300 Highway 24 when deputies found two “suspicious” vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot.

Deputies say they identified one of the people as Nathan Potter, 36, of Newport, who is on active probation.

WITN is told that deputies approached the vehicles and talked with Potter and the other person, who both allowed deputies to search their vehicles.

Deputies say they found under an ounce of heroin in the vehicle Potter was in. He was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin and given a $750,000 secured bond. He is jailed in Carteret County.

