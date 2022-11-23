Buccaneer Music Hall to host food drive concert

All goods will be donated to local Eastern North Carolina food banks.
All goods will be donated to local Eastern North Carolina food banks.(WDAM Staff)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Buccaneer Music Hall will host its Thankful Giveback concert tonight.

The concert runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Greenville with performances by local musicians Cooper Greer, Logan Carroll and William Seymour. It is free to the public, but attendees are asked to bring in canned goods and other non-perishable items. All goods will be donated to local food banks.

People who bring in donations will be entered into a raggle. Prizes include a gift card, drinking glasses and tickets to future concerts.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested
The five are facing charges after a woman was killed in Halifax County.
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For November 23, 2022
First Alert Forecast For November 23, 2022
Farmville Central boys and girls pick up strong wins over Wilson Prep
Farmville Central boys and girls pick up strong wins over Wilson Prep
Kinston boys hoops shoot past West Carteret
Kinston boys hoops shoot past West Carteret
J.H Rose girls top Bertie girls basketball
J.H Rose girls top Bertie girls basketball