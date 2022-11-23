Buccaneer Music Hall to host food drive concert

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Buccaneer Music Hall will host its Thankful Giveback concert tonight.

The concert runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Greenville with performances by local musicians Cooper Greer, Logan Carroll and William Seymour. It is free to the public, but attendees are asked to bring in canned goods and other non-perishable items. All goods will be donated to local food banks.

People who bring in donations will be entered into a raggle. Prizes include a gift card, drinking glasses and tickets to future concerts.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.