WITN offers condolences to WBTV after tragic crash

Chip Tayag (left) and Jason Myers (right)
Chip Tayag (left) and Jason Myers (right)(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is mourning the loss of two members of our Gray Television family.

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag died when their helicopter crashed along I-77 in Charlotte shortly after noon.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn about the loss of these talented and accomplished colleagues,” said Clayton Bauman, WITN news director. “We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to the WBTV team during this difficult time.”

The two television stations work closely together on projects, and WITN offers our condolences to all of the WBTV employees after losing two of their co-workers.

Even though WBTV knew the crash involved their helicopter, for several hours this afternoon the station covered the breaking news story without divulging that so the families of Jason and Chip would not get the tragic news from them first.

We salute WBTV for their courage and professionalism in reporting a story so close to all of them.

Everything you need to know about the parking updates in Uptown Greenville
Greenville passport parking plan
$3.5 million bond given New Bern man on child sex charges
New Bern man gets several years in prison for assaulting woman
