Sports Spotlight - Parrott Academy’s state title run sees Brinson set school record for total yards in a season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parrott Academy football won the NCISAA 8-man state title on Friday night. It’s their second championship in the past three seasons.

Running back and linebacker Ashton Brinson was their all-around senior leader this year. He put the run in the Patriots title run.

We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I’ve played almost every position on the line,” says Parrott Academy senior Ashton Brinson, “I was always that 5 pounds over the weight limit. Had the little stripe on my helmet. "

For four seasons Parrott Academy’s Ashton Brinson made an impact for the Patriots.

“His freshman year we kind of saw he was a little different,” says Parrott Academy head football coach Matt Beaman, “We pulled him up to varsity. He started in the state championship game in 2019 when we had a kid go down at linebacker.”

“A little nerve-racking, you know going from JV year to playing varsity,” says Brinson, “He was like you just gotta do it. You’re just going to have to play scared.”

As Brinson grew, he took what he learned as a lineman and started to follow them out of the backfield.

“We knew he was going to be a good running back,” says Beaman, “But we didn’t know he was going to be this type player.”

“Playing from that position, and blocking for an actual running back, and then becoming a running back there is a sense of respect,” says Brinson, “Every time I’ve run a ball, or score a touchdown, I tell those guys thank you, y’all did great or whatever.”

Ashton had an incredible senior season.

“I don’t think there is any kid in the state who rushed for 2500 yards and over 150 tackles,” says Beaman, “He’s a special player.”

Over 28 hundred total yards, mostly on the ground. He ran in 31 touchdowns, he had 35 total touchdowns

“Owns the all-time record for overall total yards in a season. He surpassed Davis Basden,” says Beaman.

Brinson’s senior season capped off by running in two and throwing for one touchdown in the state title game.

“I never thought I would do that. That is the only position I haven’t played is quarterback. I have played every other one,” says Brinson.

Injuries the only thing which could stop Ashton this fall. He had to watch his team hold on to win the state title.

“To know that they did have my back and to sit there and watch them play. A lot of them came up to me and were like we are going to win for you, you got us here,” Ashton says, “There is no better feeling than those boys coming up and telling you that and them actually winning it for you.”

A state title to close out his senior season. A team, like Brinson, decided to work harder than everyone to be the best.

“That’s what we put on our shirts hard,” says Brinson, “Hard work beats talent and it pays off and it does.”

Ashton is currently looking at college for educational purposes. He hasn’t ruled out playing college sports if he got the option to play.

