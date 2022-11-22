RDU could break 2019 travel records this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects to surpass its 2019 record for number of passengers, which was its busiest year ever.

RDU is expecting to break its record on Sunday, Nov. 27. The airport is expecting 59,628 passengers on Sunday which is 9% higher than the previous record. Altogether, 332,950 passengers are expected this week.

“We always enjoy the opportunity at RDU to connect our guests with their loved ones over the holidays,” Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said. “We will be working hard to provide every traveler with a convenient, world-class experience amid the hustle of what’s expected to be a record week. We encourage everyone flying over the holidays to take steps to make their travel experience as smooth as possible, including arriving at the airport at least a couple of hours before their scheduled departure.”

RDU emphasizes the importance of allowing for plenty of time to check in before a flight. Airport workers suggest arriving two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international, and booking a parking spot with parkrdu.com 24 hours in advance.

RDU also opened the upper and lower levels of Terminal 2 for passenger pickup to reduce traffic on the curb.

RDU provided these pieces of advice to keep in mind before arriving at the airport:

Pack smart. Prepare for security when packing for your trip and be aware of what can go in carry-on or checked bags - ensure there are no prohibited items.

Do not bring firearms or other weapons to the checkpoint. Passengers are prohibited from packing firearms in carry-on luggage. However, they are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage, as long as they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter.

Bring an acceptable ID. Before heading to the airport, travelers should make sure they have acceptable identification.

Be a Trusted Traveler. The TSA PreCheck® program offers expedited security screening at the airport, connecting low-risk passengers with a more efficient air travel experience.

Request passenger support. Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours prior to travel with any questions about screening procedures.

Ask TSA. Get your questions answered before you head to the airport. Travelers can get assistance in real time by submitting their questions and comments to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger.

See Something. Say Something™. Public awareness remains a key element in transportation security. Vigilant travelers who report suspicious activity help keep people and goods moving through the nation’s transportation network.

Practice good cybersecurity habits. Those who are traveling – whether domestically or internationally – should continue to practice safe online behaviors.

Show gratitude to frontline workers. Thank someone who serves at the frontline of transportation.

