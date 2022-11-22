Pirates switch focus to Temple following disappointing performance against Houston

“We’re all ticked off”
ECU HEAD FOOTBALL COACH
ECU HEAD FOOTBALL COACH(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football forced themselves to watch the tape this weekend over and over.

The Pirates disappointed in their 42-3 loss to Houston on Saturday.

“We’re all ticked off the way we played. Nobody wants to go out there and look like that. I certainly don’t want to. I’m not accustomed to that and it’s not how we will represent this institution, this athletic department,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “So, everybody’s determined to play better. Everybody is ticked about last weekend. Anybody that’s upset about how we played, I promise you’ve slept more than I have since last Saturday. So, we’ll get it fixed.”

ECU plays at Temple this Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 1 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
Shaunta Gooden, 43
Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident

Latest News

ECU men's baskeball
ECU bounces back from first loss with win over Toledo in Florida
Parrott Academy record setting running back Ashton Brinson is our Pepsi Sports Spotlight this...
Sports Spotlight - Parrott Academy’s state title run sees Brinson set school record for total yards in a season
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
ECU football suffers loss to Houston on Senior Day