One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.

“The family of Cierra Webb deserves answers,” Sheriff Tyree Davis said. They deserve to know what happened.”

Deputies said Cierra Webb, of Roanoke Rapids, was killed at the bonfire party. Six other people were injured.

Halifax County Sheriff's Office says Cierra Webb was found dead at a bonfire after a shooting. Deputies say six others were injured. (Halifax County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says on Tuesday, with the help of state Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, five people have been charged with crimes unrelated to Webb’s death. Dennis Harvey, 32, of Whitakers, Jocquez Davis, 26, of Enfield, Santeria Woodley, 34, of Rocky Mount, and Trakela Holmes, 34, of Rocky Mount, were charged with possessing alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permits and selling alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permits.

Deputies say they also learned that a Chevrolet HHR was stolen from the party and then recovered in Hertford County. Investigators say they learned that Quentin Fennell, 35, of Garysburg, stole the vehicle and he was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Davis is the only one who has been arrested as of Tuesday evening. He was given a $25,000 bond with a court date of Nov. 29th.

WITN is told that investigators learned that Harvey, who owned the ranch, had a pistol while at the party. He is a convicted felon from 2019 in Nash County for forgery.

“Due to this conviction, Harvey is prohibited from possessing any firearm at any location including his own property. Additional warrants were obtained for Harvey for possession of a firearm by felon,” the sheriff’s office says.

Furthermore, deputies learned that Davis was the DJ of the party, and along with Harvey, was the main one advertising and coordinating the massive party. According to deputies, Davis lied to investigators about the party in relation to the homicide, and because of this, he was also charged with obstructing justice.

“The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has continuously pleaded for help from partygoers to share videos and other helpful information that could assist with identifying persons who were recklessly shooting at this party. If you have any information concerning the homicide of Cierra Webb at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield Saturday, 11/12/2022, we NEED your information and/or any videos. You may anonymously submit your information and/or videos through the Halifax County Crime Stoppers website. Simply, go to: https://halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org/ and click, SUBMIT A TIP. Enter your information. At the bottom of that page, you can attach your video. Your information is 100% anonymous. You can get paid for your information,” the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say you may also provide anonymous information to Team Cold Case here, where a reward of up to $15,000 is offered.

“The Webb family deserves closure for the death of Cierra. Please help us, it is the right thing to do,” Sheriff Davis said.

