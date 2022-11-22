New Bern man gets several years in prison for assaulting woman

Augustus Palmer IV, 44
Augustus Palmer IV, 44(NC Courts)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man will spend nearly 10 years in prison for assaulting a woman.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says that Augustus Palmer IV, 44, was convicted by a jury of assault of a female, interfering with emergency communication, and common law robbery.

Palmer will spend between just over 9 and a half years to over 12 and half years in prison for the crimes.

New Bern Police say they received multiple 911 calls about a man assaulting a woman near Trent Boulevard and found the woman running into the driveaway looking for help.

Officials say the woman who had previously been in a relationship with Palmer had attempted to get a domestic violence protection order against him, showing injuries suffered in the assault.

During the assault, police say as Palmer left the scene, he stole a cell phone from the woman as she tried to call 911.

Officials say passing motorists who stopped to help and bystanders who witnessed the assault called 911 to report the incident.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon
Shaunta Gooden, 43
Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident

Latest News

City of Greenville to host annual Chili Cook Off
- clipped version
Proceeds of the Chili Cook Off will benefit the United Way of Pitt County.
City of Greenville to host annual Chili Cook Off
Jim's Fist Alert Morning 1122
Vigil comes days after deadly shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs
Greenville LGBTQ members reflect on Colorado shooting during vigil