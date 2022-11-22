New Bern man gets several years in prison for assaulting woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man will spend nearly 10 years in prison for assaulting a woman.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says that Augustus Palmer IV, 44, was convicted by a jury of assault of a female, interfering with emergency communication, and common law robbery.

Palmer will spend between just over 9 and a half years to over 12 and half years in prison for the crimes.

New Bern Police say they received multiple 911 calls about a man assaulting a woman near Trent Boulevard and found the woman running into the driveaway looking for help.

Officials say the woman who had previously been in a relationship with Palmer had attempted to get a domestic violence protection order against him, showing injuries suffered in the assault.

During the assault, police say as Palmer left the scene, he stole a cell phone from the woman as she tried to call 911.

Officials say passing motorists who stopped to help and bystanders who witnessed the assault called 911 to report the incident.

