NCDOT suspends most construction through Thanksgiving weekend

North Carolina Department of Transportation
North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has temporarily stopped most construction along major highways to keep traffic flowing for Thanksgiving travel.

The NCDOT says construction along interstates, U.S., and key state routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28th to reduce anticipated traffic.

WITN is told that some projects will continue such as work that doesn’t impact travel lanes. Other long-term lane closures will stay in place on specific projects.

The department provided guidance for safe driving during the holiday season:

  • Leave early to get a head start, and travel at non-peak hours if possible.
  • Use alternative routes if possible, to avoid traffic congestion.
  • Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.
  • To avoid driving drowsy, travel at times you are normally awake and take frequent breaks, taking advantage of our state’s rest areas.
  • Pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby, and avoid distracted driving.

