Greenville police give meals to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is doing its part to spread some holiday cheer this season.

Members of the Greenville Police Department packaged meals for hundreds of families in Pitt County on Tuesday. The event took place at Greenville Toyota and according to event organizers, it is the ninth year they have teamed up to bring free meals to people ahead of Thanksgiving.

“It gives us the opportunity to do outreach that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to do, Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said. “And when you have a partnership like Greenville Toyota that helps us put this together and give back to the community the way they do, it’s awesome.”

Craig Goess Jr., Greenville Toyota’s general manager, is also thankful for the partnership.

“Just honored to be able to do this,” Goess said. “It’s become a tradition for us along with the Greenville Police Department. They do all the heavy lifting here and we’re just happy to facilitate the food that goes along.”

The meals will be picked up and distributed by local barbers involved in the police department’s Cops and Barbers program, which will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Kampus Kutz off of 10th Street.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.