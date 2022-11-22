Gov. Cooper pardons turkeys at Executive Mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned turkeys Biscuit and Tater at the annual North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion on Tuesday.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together and appreciate the many blessings our families, friends, and communities have to offer,” Cooper said.

“We’re grateful for the people who make North Carolina a stronger and safer place for all, including our educators, military service members and first responders. The holidays are also a time to remember those struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table and I appreciate Butterball’s generous donation to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.”

Cooper alluded to Butterball, which he says is the state’s largest turkey producer and a member of North Carolina’s “thriving agricultural business community.”

The turkeys, Biscuit and Tater, are 50-pound toms from Warren Farms in Clinton, Sampson County. They are 20 weeks old and like eating pecans, country music karaoke, and watching football.

The turkeys will now retire at Horsin’ Around Inc. in Spring Hope, Nash County.

WITN is told that Butterball is donating 300 turkeys to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Cooper will join representatives from the food bank to unload the turkeys there.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.