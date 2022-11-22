Gov. Cooper pardons turkeys at Executive Mansion

Gov. Roy Cooper joined by Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain and North Carolina Poultry...
Gov. Roy Cooper joined by Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain and North Carolina Poultry Federation Executive Director Bob Ford.(Gov. Cooper's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned turkeys Biscuit and Tater at the annual North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion on Tuesday.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together and appreciate the many blessings our families, friends, and communities have to offer,” Cooper said.

Cooper alluded to Butterball, which he says is the state’s largest turkey producer and a member of North Carolina’s “thriving agricultural business community.”

The turkeys, Biscuit and Tater, are 50-pound toms from Warren Farms in Clinton, Sampson County. They are 20 weeks old and like eating pecans, country music karaoke, and watching football.

The turkeys will now retire at Horsin’ Around Inc. in Spring Hope, Nash County.

WITN is told that Butterball is donating 300 turkeys to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Cooper will join representatives from the food bank to unload the turkeys there.

Everything you need to know about the parking updates in Uptown Greenville
$3.5 million bond given New Bern man on child sex charges
