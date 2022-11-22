Gas prices in Greenville plummet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Greenville plummeted Tuesday, with multiple stations in the city below $3.

One gas station in Greenville is offering $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas. There are also multiple stations offering $2.92.

This comes a day after Sheetz dropped its prices, selling unleaded fuel at $1.99 through Monday.

Several gas stations in New Bern also sit below $3, at $2.98.

Prices in other Eastern Carolina cities like Jacksonville and Kinston remain at or above $3, according to GasBuddy.

