Gas prices in Greenville plummet

This convenience store on East 10th Street is selling gasoline for well under $3.
This convenience store on East 10th Street is selling gasoline for well under $3.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Greenville plummeted Tuesday, with multiple stations in the city below $3.

One gas station in Greenville is offering $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas. There are also multiple stations offering $2.92.

This comes a day after Sheetz dropped its prices, selling unleaded fuel at $1.99 through Monday.

Several gas stations in New Bern also sit below $3, at $2.98.

Prices in other Eastern Carolina cities like Jacksonville and Kinston remain at or above $3, according to GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon
Shaunta Gooden, 43
Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident

Latest News

Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say
Vincent McDuffie
$3.5 million bond given New Bern man on child sex charges
Jim's First Alert Noon 1122
Augustus Palmer IV, 44
New Bern man gets several years in prison for assaulting woman