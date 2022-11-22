ECU bounces back from first loss with win over Toledo in Florida

ECU 86, Toledo 75
ECU men's baskeball
ECU men's baskeball(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, FL (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball topped Toledo on Tuesday 86-75 to bounce back from their first loss of the season at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.

The Pirates were led by Javon Small’s 24 points to go with 7 assists in the win.

Brandon Johnson also chipped in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for ECU.

The Pirates shot over 50 percent from the floor and also from 3-point land in the second half to secure the victory.

The Pirates suffered their first loss of the season in the tournament on Monday when they fell to Indiana State 79-75. Small had 27 points in that one for the Pirates.

ECU will face off with the University of Texas at Arlington on Wednesday night the 5th-place game. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
Shaunta Gooden, 43
Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident

Latest News

ECU HEAD FOOTBALL COACH
Pirates switch focus to Temple following disappointing performance against Houston
Parrott Academy record setting running back Ashton Brinson is our Pepsi Sports Spotlight this...
Sports Spotlight - Parrott Academy’s state title run sees Brinson set school record for total yards in a season
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
ECU football suffers loss to Houston on Senior Day