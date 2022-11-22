ECU bounces back from first loss with win over Toledo in Florida

ESTERO, FL (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball topped Toledo on Tuesday 86-75 to bounce back from their first loss of the season at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.

The Pirates were led by Javon Small’s 24 points to go with 7 assists in the win.

Brandon Johnson also chipped in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for ECU.

The Pirates shot over 50 percent from the floor and also from 3-point land in the second half to secure the victory.

The Pirates suffered their first loss of the season in the tournament on Monday when they fell to Indiana State 79-75. Small had 27 points in that one for the Pirates.

ECU will face off with the University of Texas at Arlington on Wednesday night the 5th-place game. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.