City of Greenville to host annual Chili Cook Off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville will host its annual Chili Cook Off today.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire/Rescue Station 1 at 500 S. Greene Street, Greenville.

For $10, attendees get all-you-can-eat chili, a cornbread muffin and a drink. There will also be hot dogs provided by Sup Dogs, as well as banana pudding. There will also be a silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Pitt County.

