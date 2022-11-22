City of Greenville to host annual Chili Cook Off

Proceeds of the Chili Cook Off will benefit the United Way of Pitt County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville will host its annual Chili Cook Off today.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire/Rescue Station 1 at 500 S. Greene Street, Greenville.

For $10, attendees get all-you-can-eat chili, a cornbread muffin and a drink. There will also be hot dogs provided by Sup Dogs, as well as banana pudding. There will also be a silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Pitt County.

