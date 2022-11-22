Chili cook-off held in Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents were able to show off their chili cooking skills on Tuesday.

The annual chili cook-off was held at Greenville Fire/Rescue Station 1 downtown and hosted by the City of Greenville.

Many local restaurants, cooks, departments, and businesses across the city were able to compete in the competition to determine who has the best chili.

After tasting, the judges then voted on their favorite chili.

The event was open to the public and for just $10, attendees could eat all the chili they wanted.

“Sometimes it is nice to bring people to where we work,” Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Carson Sanders said. “Our guys and girls are here 24 hours a day. We always go all out and have service before self.”

A silent auction was also held and all money made at the event is going toward the United Way of Pitt County.

