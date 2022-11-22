Carteret County sex offender wanted for not providing new address

Brandy Henzey
Brandy Henzey(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are searching for a registered sex offender.

Carteret County deputies say Brandy Henzey moved without providing a new address.

The 52-year-old man is now wanted for failing to register his address as a sex offender, and for being a habitual felon.

Deputies said the man may be living in Charlotte or Pinellas County, Florida. He is 5′09″, weighs 160 pounds, has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Henzey has been on the sex offender registry for a 2007 conviction for three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Records show the victim was 13 years old.

Anyone with information on the location of Henzey should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400.

