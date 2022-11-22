$3.5 million bond given New Bern man on child sex charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is being held on a $3.5 million bond after his arrest on child sex crimes.

Craven County deputies say Vincent McDuffie was arrested Monday after a traffic stop. A loaded handgun was found in his vehicle, according to a news release.

He is charged with felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sexual offense with a child.

Deputies say on Sunday they received information that an underage girl had been the victim of sexual abuse.

There are more charges expected against the 32-year-old McDuffie, according to deputies.

