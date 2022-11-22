$3.5 million bond given New Bern man on child sex charges
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is being held on a $3.5 million bond after his arrest on child sex crimes.
Craven County deputies say Vincent McDuffie was arrested Monday after a traffic stop. A loaded handgun was found in his vehicle, according to a news release.
He is charged with felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sexual offense with a child.
Deputies say on Sunday they received information that an underage girl had been the victim of sexual abuse.
There are more charges expected against the 32-year-old McDuffie, according to deputies.
