2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say

The crash is in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit. Crews say the ramps from I-85 north and south to I-77 south are now closed and will be for an extended period of time.

Ramps are now closed from I-85 North and South to I-77 South

Official detour for drivers on I-77 South:

Take Exit 13 A (I-85 South) for 8 miles, then Exit 30A (I-485 Inner) for 10 miles to reaccess I-77.

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

