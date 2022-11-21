Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged here in the east after she was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on November 16th.

Roanoke Rapids Police say they received a hit off of the FLOCK Camera system that a stolen vehicle from Florida had been driven into Roanoke Rapids.

Sergeant D. Newsome located Shaunta Gooden, 43, from Florida in the parking lot of Wendy’s around 12:23 p.m. and once they confirmed the vehicle was stolen, arrested her.

Gooden was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and placed under an $8,000 bond.

