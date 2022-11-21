Wanted man arrested, charged with gun & drug crimes

Dale Godfrey
Dale Godfrey(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say while they were arresting a man for gun crimes and probation violations, they found meth on him.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says officers went to the area of 900 Oakley Ave. on Sunday at about 9:45 p.m. because a man was wanted. Officers say they found the man, 40-year-old Dale Godfrey once they got there.

Officers say they confirmed Godfrey was wanted and found half a gram of meth in his pocket and other drug paraphernalia items.

WITN is told that Godfrey was charged with two orders for arrest for felony possession of a firearm, two orders for arrest for probation violations, possession of a Schedule I, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was placed under a $60,000 bond with a court date of Dec. 1st.

