Sheetz selling E88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for that Thanksgiving drive home, one convenience store chain is dropping gas to $1.99.

Sheetz says through next Monday it will sell unleaded E88 fuel at the lower price.

Not every location offers E88 gas and not every vehicle can use the higher ethanol gas. The EPA says it’s okay for all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The convenience store chain offered a similar deal for E88 unleaded over the Fourth of July Weekend when the price of gasoline was at its peak.

