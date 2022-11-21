Roanoke Rapids man arrested on numerous charges after car crash

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was arrested Friday afternoon after being involved in a car crash.

Roanoke Rapids Police say they responded to an area near Highway 158 where they suspected one of the drivers involved was under the influence of an impairing substance.

Officers say the driver, Bailey Kershaw, 24, was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired.

.20 grams of Fentanyl was also found in his wallet in a rolled up fifty-dollar bill.

Kershaw was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, and failure to reduce speed.

He was placed under a $3,000 bond and has a court date of December 1, 2022.

