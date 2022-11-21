Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade.

WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in Saturday’s parade with CC & Company Dance Complex when she was struck and killed by an out-of-control pickup truck.

A memorial was placed along Hillsborough Street near Boylan Avenue in Raleigh, near where the crash occurred. A sign there said, “‘Hailey’ Dancing in the arms of Jesus!”

The Raleigh news station also learned that the driver of the pickup truck had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on Oct. 30.

WRAL investigated and found that during the Oct. 30 ticket, Glass was driving the same GMC Denali that went out of control on Saturday.

After the crash on Saturday, Raleigh police arrested and charged Glass with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade. He was released on bond and has a first court date of Jan. 26.

