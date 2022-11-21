Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident

Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade.

WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in Saturday’s parade with CC & Company Dance Complex when she was struck and killed by an out-of-control pickup truck.

A memorial was placed along Hillsborough Street near Boylan Avenue in Raleigh, near where the crash occurred. A sign there said, “‘Hailey’ Dancing in the arms of Jesus!”

The Raleigh news station also learned that the driver of the pickup truck had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on Oct. 30.

WRAL investigated and found that during the Oct. 30 ticket, Glass was driving the same GMC Denali that went out of control on Saturday.

After the crash on Saturday, Raleigh police arrested and charged Glass with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade. He was released on bond and has a first court date of Jan. 26.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts before child died from injuries.
Raleigh Police: 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver has been charged
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond

Latest News

The president and Jill Biden will be at Cherry Point this evening.
Biden and first lady visiting Cherry Point
Ahead of Thanksgiving travel, airport director & frequent flyers share advice
Ahead of Thanksgiving travel, airport director & frequent flyers share advice
JaNell Octigan will start her new job on January 1st.
Beaufort County gets new health director
Clive is a certified service and therapy dog.
‘Invaluable asset’: ECU Health welcomes Clive to the team