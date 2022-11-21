POLICE: Man wanted for road rage attack on Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of a road rage attack this month.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department is looking for 22-year-old Andrew Mesaros, who is wanted for assault inflicting serious injury in connection with a road rage attack that happened on Nov. 13 around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the victim of the attack was a 37-year-old man from Kitty Hawk, who reported that a black Dodge pickup truck ran him off the road in the area of U.S. 158 and Martin Street.

WITN is told that the driver of the pickup followed the victim when the 37-year-old stopped in the Dare Centre parking lot. When the victim got out, police say he was attacked by two men riding in the pickup.

Investigators found that Mesaros, whose last known address was in Nags Head, was one of the attackers. He was possibly living in Kill Devil Hills recently.

Mesaros is described as having blue eyes, long brown hair, standing six feet tall and weighing 160 pounds.

