OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond

Jessica Aldrian
Jessica Aldrian(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 17 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County.

Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro.

Pamlico County deputies say the three-month investigation targeted the illegal sale of narcotics.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Jessica Aldrian, was charged with trafficking in opioid by possession, trafficking in opioid by manufacture, trafficking in opioid by transport, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam) possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance.

Aldrian was placed in jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Also arrested on that day were Abdullah Almuwallad, and Michael Tripp, both from Grantsboro.

Almuwallad’s home was raided and a gun and meth were found, according to deputies.

Almuwallad was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), sell Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), deliver Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tripp faces possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said additional people were arrested on November 15th.

