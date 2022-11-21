Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

Corinda Bryant
Corinda Bryant(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication.

Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police.

The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600 block of Remington Drive.

Bryant to believed to be driving a silver Honda Accord with North Carolina tag HLA-5925.

The woman is 5′3″ tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, and may have connections to the Greensboro area.

If you see Bryant, call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

