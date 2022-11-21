Jacksonville police looking for answers in tobacco store fraud case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is a person of interest in a fraud case.

The Jacksonville Police Department says it happened at the Lowest Tobacco Prices Store at 600 North Marine Blvd. on Nov. 16th.

The man is described as standing about six feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, a black jacket, and a tan colored backpack.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man is asked to call police at (910) 938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

