Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to celebrate now mortgage-free homeowners

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of people here in the East are celebrating after making an important final payment on their homes.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County says that seven homeowners have made their last mortgage payment.

The mortgage payments made monthly by homeowners go into the “Fund for Humanity” which allows Habitat Craven County to continue to build affordable homes for qualified families.

Sheila McDavid, Letice Noble, Jaequon Koonce, Cynthia Irving, Y’Lia R’Cam, Dianne Richardson, and Desiree Green have all contributed to the “Fund for Humanity” by satisfying their mortgage and will celebrate with a symbolic mortgage burning.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County ReStore says that with the mortgages paid off the local affiliate will have access to additional funds that can be directed towards homeownership opportunities in Craven and Jones counties.

