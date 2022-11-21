Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment with attorney Edward Sousa, who appeared...
Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment with attorney Edward Sousa, who appeared with him, at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. Velasquez, the former UFC champion based out of San Jose, was charged with shooting at a man accused of molesting his child.(Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez’s children.

Velasquez was charged in March in San Jose, California, after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 28, Velasquez chased a pickup truck carrying the man and the man’s parents at high speeds through three Silicon Valley cities and rammed it with his own truck. He fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Velasquez was released from jail on Nov. 9 on $1 million bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

After entering his plea, Velasquez asked the judge to allow him to travel next month to Arizona State University to wrestle in a Lucha Libre event taking place Dec. 3, KNTV-TV reported.

The judge did not rule on the out-of-state travel request.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts before child died from injuries.
Raleigh Police: 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver has been charged
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond

Latest News

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
The president and Jill Biden will be at Cherry Point this evening.
Biden and first lady visit Cherry Point
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene