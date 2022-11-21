ECU LGBTQ center holding vigil tonight for Colorado shooting victims
Nov. 21, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A vigil will be held tonight on the campus of East Carolina University to remember the victims in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado.
Five people were killed and 25 others injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs by a gunman using an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon.
The Dr. Jesse Peel LGBTQ Center at ECU will hold the candlelight vigil at the Cupola starting at 5:30 p.m.
The vigil is open to the public and candles will be provided.
