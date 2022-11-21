ECU LGBTQ center holding vigil tonight for Colorado shooting victims

The vigil will be at 5:30 at the ECU Cupola.
The vigil will be at 5:30 at the ECU Cupola.(ECU LGBTQ Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A vigil will be held tonight on the campus of East Carolina University to remember the victims in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado.

Five people were killed and 25 others injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs by a gunman using an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon.

The Dr. Jesse Peel LGBTQ Center at ECU will hold the candlelight vigil at the Cupola starting at 5:30 p.m.

The vigil is open to the public and candles will be provided.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts before child died from injuries.
Raleigh Police: 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver has been charged
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Operation Victory Lap arrests
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
Corinda Bryant
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden
Biden and first lady to visit Cherry Point today