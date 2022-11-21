Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community.

All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.

Sarah Mury Swan has sold her books at the farmer’s market for many years. She says an author’s gathering, like this one, happened many years ago. She was recently motivated to bring it back to life for authors like William Furney.

Furney has three books published about pirates, that are inspired by history and the state of North Carolina.

“Well, the inspiration for most of them is history, but what made me want to be a writer is like crazy people tend to be writers, and I’m a little bit nuts, so you can’t resist it. You just gotta go with it,” said Furney.

Swan told WITN this event not only showcases authors to the public but also allows those that may want to be an author one day to start making connections. Lilu Luelette says she came to support local writers as she may be in their shoes one day.

“Getting a local authors book is supporting them directly, and it’s showing that you care about the community around you instead of just the big authors,” said Luelette.

All of the authors are from the coastal Carolinas, and according to attendees, that’s what makes the event so special.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.