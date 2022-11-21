Biden and first lady to visit Cherry Point today

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden(Phil Noble | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Eastern Carolina today.

The Bidens will be at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point with service members and their families to participate in a Friendsgiving dinner according to The White House.

The visit is part of the first lady’s initiative to support military families known as “Joining Forces.”

Last year, the Bidens visited troops at Fort Bragg.

The meal is hosted by the Robert Irvine Foundation. The president and first lady will help serve part of the meal according to The White House.

Biden was last in North Carolina in April when he visited North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

As a senator in 2008, Biden campaigned at East Carolina University as Barack Obama’s running mate. In 2009, as vice president, he visited Duplin County.

Biden is expected to speak late afternoon.

