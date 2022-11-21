Beaufort County gets new health director

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Board of Health has appointed a new health director.

The county tells WITN that JaNell Octigan will serve as the new health director starting January 1st, taking over for James Madson who is retiring at the end of December.

The board says they were impressed with Octigan’s experience and history working with the department over the past ten years.

“I am very excited about us continuing the direction the health department has moved over the years. JaNell has demonstrated great leadership and skills and I know that she will continue to help move us forward in addressing health concerns in Beaufort County,” Board of Health Chair Dr. Chris Padgett said.

The Beaufort County Health Department’s services include environmental health, public health preparedness and response, health education and healthy communities programming, Woman Infant Children nutrition program, communicable disease control, and immunizations. Some other services include behavioral health, adult health, women’s preventative health, maternal health, case management, and general clinic.

Octigan was an intern with the health department in 2012. The next year, she was hired as a public health education specialist. From there, she was promoted to human services planner IV/preparedness coordinator. Then, for the past nine years, she has been preparedness coordinator, health education department supervisor, public information officer, community outreach coordinator, and co-accreditation officer.

“I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving Beaufort County Health Department and the community. I look forward to working with the board, county leadership, staff, and community partners to lead Beaufort County Health Department into the next era of public health,” Octigan said.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.