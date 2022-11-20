Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Final night of temperatures cooling below freezing before a nice warm up late week

Temps will begin to warm up into the 60s by Thanksgiving
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After some passing clouds early Sunday morning, temperatures will recover into the lower 40s heading into the afternoon. Winds will be brisk, flowing in from the west at about 10 to 15 mph. As for tonight, temperatures will decrease down into the lower 30s with upper 20s mixing inland.

Although there are no fire weather related watches and warnings, there is an elevated fire weather danger threat today due to lower humidity and sunny conditions across the area.

Milder weather returns later this week, with temperatures warming into the lower 60s

Friday Night

Some high, thin clouds late. Calm and cold. Low 30.

Saturday

Sunny and chilly. High 58. Wind SW 2-6

Sunday

Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. High of 48. Wind NW 10-20

Monday

Mostly sunny. High of 52. Wind NW 3-7

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and a little milder. High 58. Wind NE 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts before child died from injuries.
Raleigh Police: 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver has been charged
Phillip Williams
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
Bradley Chavis, 33
Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide, NCDPS says

Latest News

Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing
Thomas Mercer
Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing
RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 1120
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies continuing through the morning, sunshine returning later this afternoon