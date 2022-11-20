Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies continuing through the morning, sunshine returning later this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After some passing clouds early Sunday morning, temperatures will recover into the lower 40s heading into the afternoon. Winds will be brisk, flowing in from the west at about 10 to 15 mph. As for tonight, temperatures will decrease down into the lower 30s with upper 20s mixing inland.

Although there are no fire weather related watches and warnings, there is an elevated fire weather danger threat today due to lower humidity and sunny conditions across the area.

Milder weather returns later this week, with temperatures warming into the lower 60s

Friday Night

Some high, thin clouds late. Calm and cold. Low 30.

Saturday

Sunny and chilly. High 58. Wind SW 2-6

Sunday

Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. High of 48. Wind NW 10-20

Monday

Mostly sunny. High of 52. Wind NW 3-7

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and a little milder. High 58. Wind NE 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.