Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges surrounding a murder in one Eastern Carolina city.

Rocky Mount police said that they arrested Thomas Mercer, 41, and charged him with second degree murder.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 1200 block of Branch Street. We’re told that Clarence Terry, Jr., 56, was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials said that Mercer remained at the scene and was arrested and charged following an interview with investigators. Mercer is being held without bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

