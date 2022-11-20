NCEL 11-19-22

NCEL 11-19-22
NCEL 11-19
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Phillip Williams
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts before child died from injuries.
Raleigh Police: 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver has been charged
Bradley Chavis, 33
Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide, NCDPS says
Man found dead after vehicle catches fire

Latest News

Landen Christopher Glass
Raleigh Police: 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver has been charged
POWERBALL 11-19
ECU football suffers loss to Houston on Senior Day
NCEL 11-19
NCEL 11-19