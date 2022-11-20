Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector

A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.(Noonans)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.

A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.

Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.

The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts before child died from injuries.
Raleigh Police: 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver has been charged
Phillip Williams
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
Bradley Chavis, 33
Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide, NCDPS says

Latest News

Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to...
Officials: Mother accused of faking daughter’s illness to get donations pleads guilty
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Thomas Mercer
Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing