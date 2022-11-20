High school students feel they have start prepping now for their prospective careers

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN hosted a booth at a high school career fair and was told by students, that they feel the pressure more now, more than ever when it comes to thinking about their future.

Southside High School gave students an opportunity to ask employees in various professions questions so students could have a better understanding of what life would be like in that career.

The career fair in Chocowinity was open to all grades. Students could be seen with a pen and paper ready to ask questions, and ready to take notes on what professionals said their day-to-day was like.

Adair Cisneros, a tenth-grade student, says he’s already thinking about his career at a young age because he wants to help his parents.

“My parents there - they migrated from Mexico. They are immigrants and they’ve worked hard ever since I was younger,” said Cisneros. " I wanna retire them, get a good job. Take them out of working, make them happy.”

Students were motivated to get a jump start on their prospective careers for many reasons.

Freshman Taylor McRoy is hoping to go into the medical field. She plans to take college classes while completing her high school education because she can do so for free.

“A lot of people try to do it so that can be more prepared and not have to take certain classes while they’re in college,” said McRoy.

Amoz Gardner, a junior, says being around determined people has instilled a personal goal to be the best in his career.

“Simply because I want to be able to be successful in the future. I want to be able to retire young. I want to be able to basically, with all the money I have left, invest. And I want to be able to basically be a front runner,” said Gardner.

