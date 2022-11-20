High school students feel they have start prepping now for their prospective careers

The Chocowinity high school hosted a career fair for students to as professionals in various...
The Chocowinity high school hosted a career fair for students to as professionals in various careers questions of how to be prepared.(Maddie Kerth)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN hosted a booth at a high school career fair and was told by students, that they feel the pressure more now, more than ever when it comes to thinking about their future.

Southside High School gave students an opportunity to ask employees in various professions questions so students could have a better understanding of what life would be like in that career.

The career fair in Chocowinity was open to all grades. Students could be seen with a pen and paper ready to ask questions, and ready to take notes on what professionals said their day-to-day was like.

Adair Cisneros, a tenth-grade student, says he’s already thinking about his career at a young age because he wants to help his parents.

“My parents there - they migrated from Mexico. They are immigrants and they’ve worked hard ever since I was younger,” said Cisneros. " I wanna retire them, get a good job. Take them out of working, make them happy.”

Students were motivated to get a jump start on their prospective careers for many reasons.

Freshman Taylor McRoy is hoping to go into the medical field. She plans to take college classes while completing her high school education because she can do so for free.

“A lot of people try to do it so that can be more prepared and not have to take certain classes while they’re in college,” said McRoy.

Amoz Gardner, a junior, says being around determined people has instilled a personal goal to be the best in his career.

“Simply because I want to be able to be successful in the future. I want to be able to retire young. I want to be able to basically, with all the money I have left, invest. And I want to be able to basically be a front runner,” said Gardner.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
Phillip Williams
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts before child died from injuries.
Raleigh Police: Girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Bradley Chavis, 33
Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide, NCDPS says

Latest News

Representatives with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
Raleigh Police: Girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
The annual parade happens the Saturday before Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season in...
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east