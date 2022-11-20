ECU football suffers loss to Houston on Senior Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senior day for ECU football as the Pirates hosted Houston for the final home game of the season.

A special group of seniors full of locals like Aaron Jarman, Shaundre Mims, Avery Jones and of course qb1 Holton Ahlers

In the first quarter Houston would strike first as Clayton Tune finds Nathaniel Dell on the touchdown over the middle. 7-0 Houston after one.

ECU baseball honored with their rings after the first for winning the AAC and the Regional tournament.

Houston doubled their lead in the second Tune finds Christian Trahan for the touchdown 14-0.

They add one more before the half a 90 plus yard drive capped off by this touchdown run by Brandon Campbell 21-0 Houston at the half.

Keaton Mitchell did play for the Pirates running for 128 yards but no touchdowns this time.

CJ Johnson also played for ECU 48 yards this one set up their lone field goal

ECU falls on senior day 42-3. Not the senior day they had hoped for.

“I hate that performance. It’s just not I hate that performance,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “The senior class has established a standard that’s not the way we play. I hate that that’s what they’re seeing your day was.”

“Definitely disappointed in the way we played,” says ECU senior quarterback Holton Ahlers, “and I’m disappointed in myself you know I couldn’t give a win to those seniors who deserve it. You know I would do anything for those guys.”

The Pirates play at Temple in their final game of the regular season next time out on the road.

