WITN End Zone Week 14, Part Two
Tarboro, East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill advance to state playoffs round 4
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - STATE PLAYOFFS ROUND 3
CLASS 1A EAST
Tarboro 34, Riverside-Martin 14
Northampton 32, West Columbus 18
Rosewood 28, Hobbton 14
North Moore 42, Perquimans 26
CLASS 2A EAST
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Nash Central 7
Princeton 63, Cummings 55
Whiteville 25, Hertford County 24
East Duplin 28, Clinton 27
