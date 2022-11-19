WITN End Zone Week 14, Part Two

Tarboro, East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill advance to state playoffs round 4
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - STATE PLAYOFFS ROUND 3

CLASS 1A EAST

Tarboro 34, Riverside-Martin 14

Northampton 32, West Columbus 18

Rosewood 28, Hobbton 14

North Moore 42, Perquimans 26

CLASS 2A EAST

Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Nash Central 7

Princeton 63, Cummings 55

Whiteville 25, Hertford County 24

East Duplin 28, Clinton 27

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free house has yet to sell
House being offered for free has yet to sell
The woman was killed when her car rear-ended a farm tractor.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
Phillip Williams
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

Latest News

WITN End Zone Week 14, Part one
WITN End Zone Week 14, Part one
WITN ENDZONE WEEK 14 PART 1
WITN ENDZONE WEEK 14 PART 2
Jacksonville set to face Hickory in state 3A boys soccer final Saturday
Jacksonville set to face Hickory in state 3A boys soccer final Saturday